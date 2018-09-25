Aavas Financiers IPO has strong fundamentals: Should you subscribe today?

Whether to subscribe to Aavas Financiers’ (Aavas’) initial public offering (IPO) or wait is the question investors are asking, given the selling pressure housing finance companies (HFCs) have come under in the last two trading sessions.

While the Street is worried about margin pressure amid high cost of funds, Aavas will be less impacted than its peers, thanks to the strong asset-liability management (ALM). Headquartered in Rajasthan, Aavas is a rural and semi-urban focused affordable housing financier and was incorporated as a subsidiary of AU Small Finance Bank (AUSFB) ...