Aavas Financiers rallies 90% so far in 2019 on FPI buying

Shares of continued their northward journey on Monday as it scaled a new high of Rs 1,622 apiece. The stock has surged over 90 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2019 (CY19) on strong foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying.

Thus far in CY19, the stock has rallied 93 per cent, as compared to a 4 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. is a retail affordable housing finance company primarily serving low and middle income self employed customers in semi-urban and rural areas in India.

FPIs increased their stake in by more than 5 percentage points to 16.57 per cent till June 30, 2019, according to shareholding pattern filed by the company. They held 11.56 per cent stake as on December 2018, and 13.13 per cent holding at the end of March 2019 quarter.

However, mutual funds and individual shareholders reduced their stake in Aavas Financiers for the second quarter in a row. Their combined holding in the company as on June 2019 stood at 16.26 per cent against 20.73 per cent at the end of December quarter.