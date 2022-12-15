Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars IPOs get lukewarm response from investors

The two (IPOs) by Abans Holdings and Landmark Cars received lukewarm response from investors. Abans’ IPO garnered 1.1 times subscription, with the retail investor portion getting just 40 per cent covered.

Meanwhile, Landmark Cars’ IPO garnered 3.1 times subscription.

Abans’ IPO consisted of Rs 103 crore fresh fund raise and Landmark Cars’ IPO consisted of Rs 150 crore fresh fund raise.