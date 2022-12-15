JUST IN
Business Standard

Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars IPOs get lukewarm response from investors

Abans' IPO consisted of Rs 103 crore fresh fund raise and Landmark Cars' IPO consisted of Rs 150 crore fresh fund raise

BS Reporter 

IPO
Electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 234 to Rs 247 per share for its Rs 475 crore initial public offering

The two initial public offerings (IPOs) by Abans Holdings and Landmark Cars received lukewarm response from investors. Abans’ IPO garnered 1.1 times subscription, with the retail investor portion getting just 40 per cent covered.

Meanwhile, Landmark Cars’ IPO garnered 3.1 times subscription.

Abans’ IPO consisted of Rs 103 crore fresh fund raise and Landmark Cars’ IPO consisted of Rs 150 crore fresh fund raise.

Elin Electronics sets price band at Rs 234-Rs 247

Electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 234 to Rs 247 per share for its Rs 475 crore initial public offering (IPO). The initial share-sale will open for public subscription during December 20-22, the company said in a statement.

The firm has cut the public issue size to Rs 475 crore from Rs 760 crore earlier. The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 175 crore and an OFS of up to Rs 300 crore.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 23:12 IST

