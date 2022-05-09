ABB extends rally in a weak market on strong Q1; stock up 17% in 3 days

-
ALSO READ
ABB India expands Gujarat unit, to add traction motor plant for metro rail
Strong Q1, bullish guidance indicate encouraging prospects for ABB
ABB India soars 9% on robust March quarter earnings, strong order book
Wipro signs a 5-yr $150-mn strategic engagement deal with ABB Info System
India's Green Hydrogen Policy to benefit RIL, Tata Power the most: Analysts
-
Shares of ABB India were up 5 per cent to Rs 2,358 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise a weak market. The stock has surged 17 per cent in the past three trading days after the company reported a solid performance in the March quarter (Q1CY22).
In the past one week, the stock has outperformed market by 13 per cent, as compared to 5 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. In one month, it was up 4 per cent against 9 per cent fall in the benchmark index. Earlier, the stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,469.60 on January 25, 2022.
In Q1, ABB’s standalone net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 370 crore on the back of strong operational performance, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin expanded 170 basis points (bps).
The company, engaged in heavy electrical equipment business, had posted profit of Rs 151 crore in Q1CY21.
The company's revenue grew 20.8 per cent year on year (YoY) at Rs 1,968 crore from Rs 1,629 crore in the year-ago quarter, whereas, operational EBITDA margin improved 170 bps to 8.5 per cent from 6.8 per cent.
Meanwhile, total orders surged to Rs 2,291 crore, the highest seen for the first quarter in the last five years. "We continue to have a strong order backlog as of March 31, 2022, at Rs 5,229 crore, which provides revenue visibility and is well aligned to support growth plans in the coming quarters," the company said.
Analysts at HDFC Securities believe that increased traction in exports and services coupled with strong execution drove ABB’s performance across segments. A price hike of 18-20 per cent helped offset margin pressure amid commodity inflation.
"The company is witnessing strong export traction in the electrification and motion verticals as a lot of localisation has taken place. Process automation is more cyclical, with growth contingent on capex recovery. Robotics is expected to see greater growth, as local penetration is six robots per 10,000 workers versus the global standard of 120 robots," the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU