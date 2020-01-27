Cement stocks gain up to 24% ahead of Budget 2020. Should you book profit?

Shares of cement stocks have been on an uptrend ahead of the upcoming Union Budget on February 1. India Cements has surged 24 per cent in the last month while JK Cement gained 19 per cent. Both Ramco Cements and Heidelberg Cement zoomed over 15 per cent each during the same period. Similarly, Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and Ultratech Cement have all risen in the range of 10-15 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex remained flat.

Market analysts expect fortunes of the cement industry to take a favourable turn, led by demand revival, surging cement prices, industry consolidation, and benign raw material prices. "The heavy rains in the country should also prove beneficial for kharif crop, which should again help revive rural demand," analysts at Edelweiss Broking said in an industry update.

If the finance minister announces some reforms regarding infrastructure or real estate, it would directly benefit the cement companies, providing further boost to their stocks. In that respect, here's how some of the cement stocks look on charts: