ACC, Grasim, India Cements can gain up to 12% post breakout, hint charts

Shares of cement companies were trading in the positive zone in early trades on Thursday, even as the benchmark indices (Sensex and the Nifty) opened with cuts of over half a per cent each. During the recent rebound, cement shares were seen as laggards compared to other sectors.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 reversed and gained almost 10 per cent from their respective lows, whereas cement stocks soared in the range of 10-15 per cent. The rise in prices was at a slower pace with no significant buying interest. However, going ahead, charts indicate likely revival in investor sentiment with ...