ACC, Tata Steel, Britannia: Trading strategies for stocks post Q3 results

ACC Ltd (ACC): The counter trades with a negative bias as it trades below 200-days moving average (DMA). However, it did have a strong support of Rs 1,374, which also is its 100-monthly moving average (MMA). The weekly chart shows a trendline resistance at Rs 1,645 levels.

The overall outlook indicates selling pressure on the upside. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has broken the zero line downward, resulting in positive strength weakening. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Britannia Industries Ltd (BRITANNIA): The overall trend suggests a positive outlook with the price ...