Adani Enterprises FPO garners 3% on Day-2; IHC throws Rs 3,200-cr lifeline

The follow public offering (FPO) of Adani Enterprises (AEL) was subscribed just 3 per cent on Monday. The issue, which closes on Wednesday, will require over Rs 13,000 crore worth of more bids to garner full subscription. The Gautam Adani flagship firm, however, will be buoyed by Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co’s (IHC’s) decision to invest $400 million (around Rs 3,800 crore) in the share sale. The investment—about 16 per cent of the issue size—will be made on the final day.

So far, the offering has garnered bids worth just Rs 450 crore. In addition, AEL has received commitments for Rs 5,985 crore from anchor investors. Maybank Securities has subscribed for shares worth Rs 2,040 crore in the anchor category, while state-owned LIC has submitted bids worth Rs 300 crore.

The announcement by IHC comes even as AEL’s share price continues to languish below its FPO price. Shares of the company ended at Rs 2,761, up 3.9 per cent over its previous day’s close. The stock had risen as much as 10 per cent to Rs 3,038 in intra-day trade.

AEL’s last closing price is between 7.8 per cent and 12.5 per cent below its price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.

Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer, IHC said the decision to invest in the FPO “is driven by our confidence and belief in the fundamentals” of the company. “We see strong potential for growth from a long-term perspective.”

Last year, IHC—a company led by the brother of UAE's President-- had invested almost $2 billion in Adani group companies.

Even after factoring in investments by anchor investor, IHC and day-two subscription, AEL will require more than Rs 9,000 crore worth of bids from other investors on Tuesday.

To be sure, as the company is issuing partly paid up shares, those participating in the FPO will have to pay 50 per cent now and the balance in one or more tranches to be decided by the company over an 18-month period.

The company and bankers are confident that the FPO will manage to scrape through despite the upheaval caused by US short seller Hindenburg Research’s scathing report against the group.

If the issue fails to reach the 90 per cent subscription mark, AEL will have the option to lower the price band and extend the issue date by three days. Lowering the price band, however, will mean more dilution of equity for existing shareholders.