Adani Enterprises to self-finance Carmichael mine project; stock rises 8%

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group shares in focus; Adani Power, Adani Enterprises up over 8%
Adani Group shares gain; Adani Transmission zooms 40% in two days
Adani Gas up 5% on stock market debut
Adani Enterprises trades ex-date for spin off; rebounds 15% from day's low
Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Enterprises zoom over 70% in July
-
“Adani Mining's Carmichael mine and rail project will be 100% financed through the Adani Group's resources, Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow announced in Central Queensland today,” Adani Enterprises said in a press release.
Mr. Dow said construction and operation of the mine will now begin. "Our work in recent months has culminated in Adani Group's approval of the revised project plan that de-risks the initial stage of the Carmichael mine and rail project by adopting a narrow gauge rail solution combined with a reduced ramp up volume for the mine," Mr. Dow said.
The company statement said the funding decision follows recent changes to simplify construction and reduce the initial capital requirements for the project.
The sharpening of the mine plan has kept operating costs to a minimum and ensures the project remains within the first quartile of the global cost curve. All coal produced in the initial ramp-up phase will be consumed by the Adani Group's captive requirements, it added.
At 02:19 pm, Adani Enterprises was trading 7% higher at Rs 169 on BSE, as compared to a 1.5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 9.1 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU