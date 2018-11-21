Adani Gas hits 20% upper circuit on bagging 13 CGD projects

-
In addition, the company has also won 9 geographical areas in its joint venture company with Indian Oil Corporation, i.e. Indian Oil - Adani Gas (IOAGPL).
The stock is trading at its highest level since listing November 5, 2018, it has rallied 26% in past two trading days from Rs 77.70 as the stock shifted to normal trading segment with effect from Tuesday, November 20, from the restricted segment. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.7% in the past two trading days.
The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly 10-fold with a combined 9.51 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE. There were pending buy orders for 702,219 shares on both the exchanges.
AGL is committed to achieve approximately 23 lakh domestic piped natural gas connections and install approximately 500 CNG stations in 13 new geographical areas. The 13 new geographical areas for which AGL has been granted authorisation to lay city gas infrastructure are in six states which are Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha.
The government of India has set itself a target to increase the share of natural gas in India’s primary energy mix to 15% till 2022 from 6.5% in 2015.
“To leverage India’s rapidly growing gas market; Adani Gas has planned to invest over Rs 80 billion in the next 5 years to consolidate its position as the largest private company in the sector. It is noteworthy that India’s current CGD consumption is about 15-18% of domestic gas production and even at peak demand, consumption will be around 25-30%,” Adani Gas said in a press release.
