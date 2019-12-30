Adani Green, Adani Transmission: Trading strategies for Adani Group stocks

Adani Group stocks remained in focus in the year 2019, with most of them outperforming the benchmark index Nifty. Adani Green alone surged over 261 per cent during the year. Among other stocks, Adani Transmission Limited gained 66.38 per cent, while Adani Gas was up 54.46 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbed 29.88 cent, and Adani Power 18.25 per cent.

In comparison, the Nifty has risen 12.73 per cent during the year. Only, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, which slumped 6.19 per cent in 2019, underperformed the Nifty. Here's what technical charts indicate for Adani Group ...