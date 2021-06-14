Adani Group clarifies on FPI account development; stocks see some recovery

-
Shares of Adani Group companies rebounded from their respective intra-day lows on Monday after the company clarified that the demat accounts of three foreign funds-Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund holding shares in group Companies 'are not frozen'.
The stocks of all six listed Adani Group companies -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas -- were under pressure on Monday as they fell up to 25 per cent in intra-day trade on report that National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen accounts of three foreign funds that own stake in four of these group companies.
Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises tumbled 25 per cent at Rs 1,201 apiece, followed by Adani Ports (down 19 per cent at Rs 681). Adani Transmission (Rs 1,517), Adani Power (Rs 140.90), Adani Green Energy (Rs 1,165.35) and Adani Total Gas (Rs 1,544.45) were locked in their respective 5 per cent lower circuit bands on the BSE.
“We regret to mention that these reports are blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community. This is causing irreparable loss of economic value to the investors at large and reputation of the group,” Adani Enterprises and other group companies said on clarification on news article published in economic times-A/c's of 3 FPl's Owning Adani Shares Frozen.
Given the seriousness of the article and its consequential adverse impact on minority investors, we requested Registrar and Transfer Agent, with respect to the status of the Demat Account of the aforesaid funds and have their written confirmation vide its e-mail dated 14th June, 2021, clarifying that the Demat Account in which the aforesaid funds hold the shares of the Company are not frozen, these companies said. CLICK HERE FOR CLARIFICATION
Among the individual stocks, Adani Enterprises moved higher to Rs 1,530, rebounding 27 per cent from its intra-day low of Rs 1,201 on the BSE in intra-day trade post clarification. The stock finally ended 6 per cent lower at Rs 1,508 on three-fold jump in trading volumes.
Adani Ports rebound 15 per cent to Rs 783.35 from its intra-day low of Rs 681.50 on the BSE. The stock closed 9 per cent lower at Rs 761.80. However, Adani Green Energy ended in green and up by 0.11 per cent at 1,228, recovered 5 per cent from intra-day low of Rs 1,165. The remaining three stocks, Adani Transmission, Adani Power and Adani Total Gas were locked in their respective 5 per cent lower circuit bands on the BSE.
