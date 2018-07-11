Adani Group shares in focus; Adani Power, Adani Enterprises up over 8%

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energy gains 5% on debut, trades at Rs 29 on BSE
Adani Group stocks extend fall; Adani Transmission down 5%
Adani Group shares trade higher ahead of Q3 results
Adani Transmission raises funds to buy RInfra's Mumbai power business
Tata Power, Adani, ReNew Power jostle for space in Odisha to set up units
-
Adani Power (up 16% at Rs 20.15), Adani Enterprises (10% at Rs 125), Adani Green Energy (7% at Rs 33.20), Adani Transmission (5% at Rs 167) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (2% at Rs 378) have surged up to 16% on Wednesday.
On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was marginally up by 0.10% at 36,276 points at 12:54 pm.
Adani Group emerged as the top bidder for city gas retailing licences, eyeing as many as 52 cities.
Adani Gas bid for 32 cities on its own and another 20 cities in equal joint venture with state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the PTI report suggested quoting sources. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
In past one week, these five Adani Group stocks have outperformed the market by gaining in the range of 5% to 23%, as compared to 1.8% rise in the Sensex.
|Company
|29/12/2017
|04/07/2018
|% chg
|LTP
|% chg*
|Adani Power
|41.65
|16.10
|-61.3
|19.75
|22.7
|Adani Enterprises
|146.09
|107.00
|-26.8
|124.70
|16.5
|Adani Green Energy
|NA
|29.75
|NA
|32.70
|9.9
|Adani Transmission
|223.50
|156.75
|-29.9
|167.80
|7.0
|Adani Ports
|404.65
|360.25
|-11.0
|377.25
|4.7
|Sensex
|34057.00
|35645.40
|4.7
|36286.75
|1.8
|LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 01:05 pm
|* % change over July 4, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU