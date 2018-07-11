Adani Group shares in focus; Adani Power, Adani Enterprises up over 8%

Shares of the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group companies have rallied by up to 16% on the BSE in intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market.

Adani Power (up 16% at Rs 20.15), Adani Enterprises (10% at Rs 125), Adani Green Energy (7% at Rs 33.20), Adani Transmission (5% at Rs 167) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (2% at Rs 378) have surged up to 16% on Wednesday.

On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was marginally up by 0.10% at 36,276 points at 12:54 pm.

Adani Group emerged as the top bidder for city gas retailing licences, eyeing as many as 52 cities.