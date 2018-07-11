Adani Group shares in focus; Adani Power, Adani Enterprises up over 8%

JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were up in the range of 2% to 7% on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

What's fuelling Adani's Australia drive?

Shares of the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group companies have rallied by up to 16% on the BSE in intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market.

Adani Power (up 16% at Rs 20.15), Adani Enterprises (10% at Rs 125), Adani Green Energy (7% at Rs 33.20), Adani Transmission (5% at Rs 167) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (2% at Rs 378) have surged up to 16% on Wednesday.

On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was marginally up by 0.10% at 36,276 points at 12:54 pm.

Adani Group emerged as the top bidder for city gas retailing licences, eyeing as many as 52 cities.

Adani Gas bid for 32 cities on its own and another 20 cities in equal joint venture with state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the PTI report suggested quoting sources. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

In past one week, these five Adani Group stocks have outperformed the market by gaining in the range of 5% to 23%, as compared to 1.8% rise in the Sensex.


Company 29/12/2017 04/07/2018 % chg LTP % chg*
Adani Power 41.65 16.10 -61.3 19.75 22.7
Adani Enterprises 146.09 107.00 -26.8 124.70 16.5
Adani Green Energy NA 29.75 NA 32.70 9.9
Adani Transmission 223.50 156.75 -29.9 167.80 7.0
Adani Ports 404.65 360.25 -11.0 377.25 4.7
Sensex 34057.00 35645.40 4.7 36286.75 1.8
LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 01:05 pm
* % change over July 4, 2018

First Published: Wed, July 11 2018. 13:14 IST

