Adani Group shares rally up to 12%; Adani Total Gas hits record high

-
ALSO READ
Adani Wilmar IPO: GMP halves in a week; analysts expect 10-25% listing gain
Adani Wilmar: Should you hold, buy or sell the stock post a muted debut?
Adani Wilmar Q3 results: Consolidated PAT surges 66% to Rs 211 crore
Adani Wilmar IPO allotment today: How to check your allotment status
Adani Wilmar IPO will open for subscription on Jan 27: Adani Enterprises
-
Adani Group shares rallied up to 12 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade, in otherwise a weak market, amid the group's foray into telecom business.
Adani Green Energy surged 12 per cent to Rs 2,150, while Adani Total Gas hit a record high of Rs 2,775.85, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade. Adani Transmission, meanwhile, advanced 6 per cent to Rs 2,708, followed by Adani Enterprises (Rs 2,375), Adani Wilmar (Rs 614) and Adani Power (Rs 282.80) that rose 4 per cent each, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, which gained 2 per cent at Rs 730.50 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 54,409 points at 02:10 PM.
Adani Group, on Saturday, said it has participated in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations.
"As the Group builds its own digital platform encompassing super apps, edge data centres, and industry command and control centres, the Group will need ultra high quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low latency 5G network across all our businesses," it said.
Our intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space. As India prepares to roll out next generation 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applicants participating in the open bidding process, Adani Group said while clarifying on inquiries about its interest in the 5G space.
Ventura Securities recommends a 'buy' rating on Adani Enterprises (AEL) with a target price of Rs 2,821 per share. Apart from Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), AEL's other incubating businesses, in the domains of Airports, Data Centers, Roads and Defence are on the verge of gaining traction and should be value accretive in the short to medium term. AEL's new incubating forays into copper and green PVC have significant drivers in place to ensure long-term profitability and the equity contribution is expected to be funded from internal accruals, the brokerage firm said.
"We believe that a demerger of the incubating business can result in significant value unlocking and is an upside risk to our estimates. A case in point is the 153 per cent appreciation in the stock price of Adani Wilmar Ltd post-IPO. We expect the airport business to be the next value-unlocking story that should play out over the next couple of years," the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU