Adani Group shares under pressure; Adani Ent falls 5%, Adani Ports down 3%

-
ALSO READ
Ambuja Cements, ACC receive lukewarm response from public shareholders
ACC, Ambuja Cements shares tank over 5% on concerns over encumbrance
What is a follow-on public offer?
Adani FPO could be India's largest-ever; board to approve proposal on Fri
Ambuja Cement Q2CY22 results: A look at figures for the last four quarters
-
Shares of Gautam Adani Group companies were under pressure on Tuesday, falling up to 5 per cent on the BSE, as the benchmark index fell over 1 per cent.
Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas, ACC, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission fell in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading lower by 1.2 per cent at 60,047 at 01:15 PM.
Among individual stocks, the Group's flagship company -- Adani Enterprises – slipped 5 per cent to Rs 3,854.20 on the BSE in the intra-day trade today. With today's fall, the stock has corrected 13 per cent from its record high level of Rs 4,189.10, touched on December 21, 2022.
Adani Enterprises' board, on November 25, had approved raising of funds by way of a further public offering (FPO) through a fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 20,000 crore.
According to The Economic Times, some of the biggest Adani group backers from the Gulf, including its strategic equity partner International Holding Company (IHC), are likely to be among the largest buyers of the FPO. The FPO is expected to be launched later this month.
The publication, citing people aware of the matter, reported that conglomerates such as IHC, and the public market desks of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADQ, Qatar Investment Authority and Mubadala have been tapped for the FPO, which will be the largest such issuance in India to date. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 13:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU