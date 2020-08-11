JUST IN
Foreign investors get tax compliance relief for AIF investment in IFSC
Adani Ports & SEZ to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs in multiple tranches

The company said its board has also given its consent for exploring and evaluating the proposal to create a platform, which will hold rail infra assets and investments in rail entities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The fund will be raised in one or more tranches.

"The Board has given its in-principle approval for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crores in one or more tranches on private placement basis," APSEZ said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The debentures to be issued will be listed on BSE Limited and/ or National Stock Exchange of India Limited, it added.

The company said its board has also given its consent for exploring and evaluating the proposal to create a platform, which will hold rail infra assets and investments in rail entities.
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 21:58 IST

