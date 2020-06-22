JUST IN
Adani Power board okays delisting from BSE, NSE; to seek shareholders' nod

The company has worked out the floor price of an equity share of Rs 33.82 to buy 96.53 crore scrips with the public for about Rs 3,264 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In a regulatory filing, the company said it will seek shareholders nod for delisting on BSE and NSE through a postal ballot

Adani Power board on Monday approved the proposal to delist the company's equity shares from stock exchanges.

The company has worked out the floor price of an equity share of Rs 33.82 to buy 96.53 crore scrips with the public for about Rs 3,264 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it will seek shareholders nod for delisting on BSE and NSE through a postal ballot.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 37.85 apiece on BSE in afternoon session, down 0.39 per cent from their previous close.
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 15:06 IST

