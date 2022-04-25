Adani Power m-cap hits Rs 1 trn-mark; AWL becomes 50th most-valued firm

-
ALSO READ
Adani Wilmar: Should you hold, buy or sell the stock post a muted debut?
Adani Wilmar IPO: GMP halves in a week; analysts expect 10-25% listing gain
Adani Wilmar Q3 results: Consolidated PAT surges 66% to Rs 211 crore
Adani Wilmar IPO allotment today: How to check your allotment status
Adani Wilmar, Adani Power: Is it time to book profit in Adani Group stocks?
-
Adani Power joined the elite group of companies with market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1 trillion after the stock of Gautam Adani-led electric utilities company hit a new high of Rs 272.15. The shares were up 5 per cent on the BSE in an otherwise a weak market on Monday.
At 01:24 PM, Adani Power stood at 49th position in overall market-cap ranking with an m-cap of Rs 1.05 trillion, BSE data shows. On Friday, Adani Power had entered the list of top-50, most valued companies, in terms of market-cap. With today's rally, the stock has zoomed 90 per cent in the past one month as compared to 1 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Adani Power is the sixth Adani Group Company with a market-cap of over Rs 1 trillion. Adani Green Energy (Rs 4.42 trillion), Adani Transmission (Rs 2.93 trillion), Adani Total Gas (Rs 2.70 trillion), Adani Enterprises (Rs 2.49 trillion), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Rs 1.81 trillion) are others have a market cap in excess of Rs 1 trillion each.
Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 12,410 MW spread across six power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.
Adani Power had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 218.49 crore for third quarter of FY22 (Q3FY22). The company incurred a loss of Rs 288.74 crore while total income stood at Rs 5,593.58 crore relative to Rs 7,099.20 crore in the same period a year ago.
Meanwhile, recently listed Adani Wilmar (AWL), too, entered the list of top-50, most valued companies, in terms of market cap, as the stock price of company zoomed 82 per cent in the past one month. AWL stood at the 50th position in the overall ranking with a market cap of Rs 99,373 crore, data shows.
The stock of AWL has zoomed 232 per cent from its issue price of Rs 230 per share. The company had raised Rs 3,600 crore through initial public offer (IPO) and had debuted on the bourses on February 8, 2022.
Today, the stock hit a new high of Rs 764.60, up 5 per cent, after Indonesia, one of the largest exporters of palm oil to India, proposed a ban on palm oil exports starting April 28. India meets almost 45 per cent of its annual palm oil requirement from Indonesia.
AWL enjoys market-leading positions across kitchen essentials: branded edible oil, wheat flour, rice, etc., with a large household reach. Its growth strategy is premised on scaling up market share in existing categories, diversification into more FMCG segments, the pursuit of strategic acquisitions (widening product/geographic reach) and an improved margin/return profile over the medium term.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU