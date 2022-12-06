JUST IN
Sebi likely to relax regulatory norms for Centre for PSU disinvestment
Adani Group shares trade firm in weak market; Adani Enterprises, AWL up 3%
Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up
Asian equities witness highest monthly foreign inflows in two years
Five-Star Business Finance zooms 19%, hits highest level since listing
Tata Coffee, CCL Products: Tea, Coffee stocks to brew more gains in 2023
Bajaj Consumer up 5% as board to consider share buyback proposal on Friday
Investors look to emerging markets as US dollar tumbles: Analysis
Astra Microwave jumps 7%; board to consider Rs 400-cr fund-raise on Friday
TaMo, M&M: Price rise unlikely to put auto stocks in top gear, charts show
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Sebi likely to relax regulatory norms for Centre for PSU disinvestment
Business Standard

Adani Power, Varun Beverages, ABB ripe for Nifty Next50 inclusion

Biocon, Gland Pharma, Mphasis and Bandhan Bank may move out, says note by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research

Topics
Adani Power | Varun Beverages | ABB

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

NSE, Nifty, markets
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Power, Varun Beverages, ABB and Page Industries are likely to get added to the Nifty Next 50 index.

Biocon, Gland Pharma, Mphasis and Bandhan Bank, on the other hand, are seen getting excluded from the index, according a note by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

The changes are likely at the March 2023 semi-annual rebalancing of Nifty indices. Meanwhile, status quo is likely as far as the mainstay Nifty 50 index is concerned.

However, there could be an out of turn change to the Nifty index following the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC.

“It is quite early to pinpoint a stock that holds the strongest chance to replace HDFC on its merger ex-date. We expect the merger’s completion by Q1FY24 and a few stocks currently in the race are Pidilite, LTI Mindtree, Ambuja Cement and Tata Power,” said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Power

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 19:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.