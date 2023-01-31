JUST IN
Gold set for third monthly rise on softer dollar, US Fed slowdown bets
Adani group stock rout takes India out of top-five on market capitalisation
Business Standard

Mixed day for Adani group stocks, market capitalisation unchanged

The flagship firm Adani Enterprises rose nearly 3.4 per cent after its follow-on share sale managed to sail through

Topics
Adani Group | Adani Enterprises | market capitalisation

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Adani Group, Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

The Adani Group stocks had a mixed trading session on Tuesday with seven out of 10 companies ending in the green.

The stock of the group's flagship firm -- Adani Enterprises -- rose nearly 3.4 per cent after its follow-on share sale managed to sail through.

Adani Total Gas, the second-most valuable company of the group, hit the revised 10 per cent lower circuit while Adani Power and Adani Wilmar too hit their 5 per cent down limit. Adani Transmission was the second-biggest gainer at 3.7 per cent.

The group market capitalisation, however, changed little over its previous day’s close of Rs 13.61 trillion.

The Adani group has seen erosion of Rs 5.6 trillion, or 29 per cent, in the past four trading sessions after US short seller Hindenburg Research made accusations of fraud against the conglomerate.

graph

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 22:13 IST

