Adani Wilmar IPO allotment today: How to check your allotment status

The share allotment of the Rs 3600 cr-initial public offering of edible oil major will be finalised today and the company is expected to make its market debut next week on Tuesday, February 8.

The IPO of the company, which is a 50:50 joint venture between business conglomerate Adani group and Singapore-based Wilm­ar International, has seen strong demand from investors as it bagged a subscription of over 17 times.

The issue garnered bids for 2.1 billion shares, worth Rs 48,300 crore. The high networth individual category saw the highest response with a subscription of 56 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion and the retail investor category were subscribed 5.73 times and nearly 4 times, respectively.

Further, the shareholder category saw a subscription of 33 times, while the employee quota remained undersubscribed at 51 per cent.

Read on to see how bidders can check their allotment status online:

Investors can check their application status through the BSE website by clicking on this direct link, which will land them on the investor application status field.

Next step after opening the link is to select the equity option and the IPO/ issue name–Adani Wilmar– from the dropdown list. Then enter the application number, followed by PAN number and click on the search button to know your application status.

Alternatively, bidders can also follow the link of the official registrar of the issue– Link Intime India to check their allotment status.

Login to Link Intime India website and you will see a number of options on the very top. From these, bidders need to click on the investor services section and choose public issues from the dropdown menu.

The page to check the application status will then open wherein you will have to select the company/IPO name and then provide either of the following –PAN card number, Application number, DP/Client Id or Bank account number and finally clicking on the submit button. Investors will henceforth see their application status.

is a leading manufacturer of edible oil under the Fortune brand. Besides oil, the company offers products like wheat flour, rice, pulses, sugar and packaged food.

The Adani group firm’s IPO price band is fixed at Rs 218-230 per share. At the upper-end, the company’s market cap works out to be nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

In the grey market, which is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, shares are available at a premium of Rs 40 as of today, higher than its Monday level of Rs 23. The current premium translates to a listing gain of 20 per cent for the shares.