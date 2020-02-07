Aditya Birla Fashion jumps 4%, hits record high on impressive Q3 results

Shares of and Retail rose 4 per cent to its all-time high level of Rs 264 on the BSE on Friday in an otherwise subdued market after the company reported impressive December quarter results (Q3FY20).

The stock of the Aditya Birla Group company surpassed its previous high of Rs 263, touched on January 1, 2016. In the past three trading days, it has gained 15 per cent, against 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The company’s standalone profit before tax (PBT) during the quarter jumped 58 per cent year on year (YoY) at Rs 111 crore against Rs 70 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew by 12 per cent at Rs 2,562 crore on YoY basis. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation(Ebitda) margin improved to 8.9 per cent in Q3FY20 from 8.2 per cent in Q3FY19.

The firm delivered a strong performance and beat expectations on all fronts in a challenging environment, led by healthy same store performance for both Lifestyle and Pantaloons.

The management said the transition to the new corporate tax regime should improve cash flows for the next 2 years. With stronger growth and profitability, the management is now more confident and has become aggressive on expansion plans.

“The Company is poised to continue its market-leading performance on the back of strong portfolio of brands, presence across all key consumer segments, wide distribution network and leadership in brand building, designing and merchandising”, it said.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services maintain ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 280 per share.