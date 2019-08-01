Affle India's IPO subscribed 87 times on final day of bidding

Mobile marketing firm Affle India’s was subscribed 87 times. The 3.4-million share offering saw bids for 292 million shares. Most of the bids came from institutional inv­estors and high networth individuals. The price band for the issue was Rs 740-745 per share. At the top end, Affle India will have a post-issue market cap of Rs 1,900 crore. At Rs 745, the issue was priced at 39 times its FY19 consolidated earnings. Experts said investors were attracted to Affle’s niche business and growth pros­pects, despite high valuations.

The comprised fresh equity issuance worth Rs 90 crore and offer for sale worth Rs 350 crore by promoter Affle Ho­l­dings. Ahead of the IPO, Af­fle India had allotted Rs 224 cr­ore of shares to anchor in­v­e­s­tors. ICICI Securities and No­m­ura were investment ban­kers to the issue.