Affle India shares gain 15% on debut

Shares of Affle India, a mobile marketing firm, rose as much as 29 per cent during their stock market debut on Thursday. The stock hit a high of Rs 956 and a low of Rs 750 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with shares worth over Rs 740 crore changing hands.

The stock finally ended at Rs 858, up 15 per cent, or Rs 113, over the issue price of Rs 745 per share.

The successful listing follows huge demand for the Microsoft-backed firm’s IPO, which was subscribed 87 times.

Affle’s comprised fresh equity issuance worth Rs 90 crore and offer for sale worth Rs 350 crore by promoter Affle Holdings.

At the current price, Affle India is valued at Rs 2,231 crore, over 40 times its 2018-19 consolidated earnings.

Analysts believe that while the valuations are high, Affle’s niche business and growth prospects make it an attractive bet.

Affle helps companies delivering contextual mobile ads through its consumer intelligence platform and helps reduce digital ad fraud and address privacy concerns. The company’s platform is primarily used by companies across industries, such as e-commerce, fin-tech, telecom, media, retail and FMCG. Affle’s consumer platform has more than 1.5 billion consumer profiles and above 163 billion consumer data points.

The company in 2018-19 had reported consolidated revenue of Rs 269 crore and net profit of Rs 52 crore.