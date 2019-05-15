After divergent show in Q4, cool outlook for Voltas, Blue Star stocks

After a strong 19 per cent year-on-year growth posted by Blue Star in the March 2019 quarter (Q4), a tepid performance by Voltas was bound to disappoint. Shares of Voltas have been under pressure, while Blue Star's scrip is trading near 52-week highs.

Different tales in Q4 For Voltas, even though its projects segment reported a decent 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, overall revenue in Q4 grew less than a per cent as its unitary cooling products segment posted a muted show, with revenues down 2 per cent YoY. Analysts say an extended winter affected North India ...