After near three-year probe, Sebi action in NSE colo case in a 'few days'

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will soon initiate enforcement action against country's largest stock exchange the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and various other entities involved in an infamous co-location (colo) controversy.

The market regulator has been probing the case since early 2015 following multiple complaints that some brokers got preferential access at the exchange’s colo servers. “We have received investigation reports from the forensic auditors and also from the internal team. We have taken into consideration their recommendations ...