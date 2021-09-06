After nearly a year, RIL again becomes a rally champion on Dalal Street

Reliance Industries (RIL) - India’s biggest listed company - is once again leading the market rally on Dalal Street after being an under-performer for nearly a year. The stock was the best-performing index stock on Friday and closed the day with gains of 4.1 per cent, against half a per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex during the day.

Before Friday's rally, the stock was up 5.7 per cent in the first three trading sessions in August, against 1 per cent rise in the benchmark index in the period. The company's stock price is now up 17.3 per cent since the end of July this ...