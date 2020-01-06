After rising up to 11% last wk, will road sector stocks see profit booking?

Last week witnessed a decent rally in the road sector stocks with the scrips surging up to over 11 per cent. This was on account of Finance Minister’s announcement to invest Rs 102 trillion in the infrastructure sector by fiscal 2025.

Among individual names, ITD Cementation closed 14.50 per cent higher and KNR Constructions, along with Sadbhav Engineering, IRB Infrastructure settled around 11.50 per cent up. Ashoka Buildcon gained 8.65 per cent. Here's a look at what technical charts indicate for these stocks in the coming sessions - ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITDCEM): The ...