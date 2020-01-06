JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Stocks to watch: Oil-linked cos,Titan, Biocon, Karur Vysya Bk, Adani Ports
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

After rising up to 11% last wk, will road sector stocks see profit booking?

A look at what technical charts indicate for these stocks.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Last week witnessed a decent rally in the road sector stocks with the scrips surging up to over 11 per cent. This was on account of Finance Minister’s announcement to invest Rs 102 trillion in the infrastructure sector by fiscal 2025.

Among individual names, ITD Cementation closed 14.50 per cent higher and KNR Constructions, along with Sadbhav Engineering, IRB Infrastructure settled around 11.50 per cent up. Ashoka Buildcon gained 8.65 per cent. Here's a look at what technical charts indicate for these stocks in the coming sessions - ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITDCEM): The ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 09:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU