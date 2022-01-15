AGS Transact Technologies prices IPO at Rs 166-175 per share

has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs166 to Rs175 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 85 Equity and in multiples of 85 Equity after that.

The IPO is an offer for sale of Rs680 crore. The IPO will open on January 19 and conclude on January 21. The company is a payment solutions provider in India, providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporates.

The company provides customised products and services comprising ATM and CRM outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions, including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.



As of March 31, 2021, AGS Transact was the second largest company in India in terms of revenue from ATM managed services under the outsourcing model, revenue from cash management, and the number of ATMs replenished.

As of August 31, 2021, the company deployed 221,066 payment terminals and were one of the largest deployers of POS terminals at petroleum outlets in India.

The company has also expanded internationally to offer automation and payment solutions to banks and financial institutions in other Asian countries like Sri Lanka, Singapore, Cambodia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

AGS Transact's payment solutions segment comprises ATM outsourcing and managed services, cash management services.

In its ATM outsourcing and managed services businesses, the company is responsible for the end-to-end management of ATMs starting from site identification and development, followed by machine deployment, maintenance and management on behalf of its customers