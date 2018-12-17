Ahluwalia Contracts soars 7% on order win worth Rs 4.25 billion in Bihar

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) have moved higher by 7% to Rs 305 apiece on the BSE, after the company received a new order of Rs 4.25 billion (approx) for construction of government medical college & hospital building at Chapra, Bihar.

The company said the total order inflow during the current financial year 2018 -19 (FY19) stands at Rs 35.29 billion.

At 11:53 am; the stock was trading 5% higher at Rs 300, as compared to 0.71% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 7,188 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.