JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Bandhan Bank surges 19% in four days after RBI nod for opening new branches
Business Standard

Ahluwalia Contracts soars 7% on order win worth Rs 4.25 billion in Bihar

The stock was 7% to Rs 305 on the BSE, after the company received a new order of Rs 4.25 billion (approx) for construction of government medical college & hospital building at Chapra, Bihar.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Ahluwalia Contracts soars 7% on an order win of Rs 4.25 billion in Bihar

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) have moved higher by 7% to Rs 305 apiece on the BSE, after the company received a new order of Rs 4.25 billion (approx) for construction of government medical college & hospital building at Chapra, Bihar.

The company said the total order inflow during the current financial year 2018 -19 (FY19) stands at Rs 35.29 billion.

At 11:53 am; the stock was trading 5% higher at Rs 300, as compared to 0.71% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 7,188 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
First Published: Mon, December 17 2018. 11:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements