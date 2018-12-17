Ahluwalia Contracts soars 7% on order win worth Rs 4.25 billion in Bihar

-
ALSO READ
Access to capital markets: UP govt signs MoU with NSE, BSE to boost MSME
BSE forays into commodity derivatives with launch of gold, silver contracts
NSE gets Sebi green light to launch 25-metric-tonne copper contracts
Sebi mulls compulsory delivery for metal derivatives contracts
Equity, currency, commodity markets are closed today for Gandhi Jayanti
-
The company said the total order inflow during the current financial year 2018 -19 (FY19) stands at Rs 35.29 billion.
At 11:53 am; the stock was trading 5% higher at Rs 300, as compared to 0.71% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 7,188 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU