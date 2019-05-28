AIFs line up to enter turbulent debt market; 'demand for patient money'

Alternative investment funds are eyeing the debt market. At least four alternative investment funds focused on the debt segment have applied for regulatory approvals since March, shows data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

They include the InCred Capital Credit Fund Master Trust, - India Fund III, KKR India Credit Trust and the JM Financial Yield Enhancer Distressed Opportunity Fund I. Incred's application was in March. All the rest came in April.

Experts suggest that there are gaps in the debt market which such alternative funds can fill.

Ashish Shanker, executive vice president and head of investments for Motilal Oswal Wealth Management who advises clients on allocations to alternative funds said that funds focused on debt have been on the rise in recent times following issues in the debt segment.

"Yields are higher. Promoters are in need of funding. There is also a realisation that in a lot of cases like investments in debt securities raised through loan against share structures, you require more Alternative investment funds don't have to report a daily net asset value like mutual funds, which means there is less pressure on them," he said.

The debt have been under pressure since defaults by the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited in the latter half of 2018. This was followed by debt issues around the Essel Group which saw issues related to money lent against pledged shares. The Anil Ambani group of companies have also faced recent downgrades. The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) segment in particular has been under pressure.

All this has meant that mutual funds have been cautious in allocating fresh capital. Many have seen money stuck in firms, others have had to take write-downs on their portfolios. This has made capital even more scarce for companies and groups which were already troubled.

One former fund manager said that the spate of negative around those in trouble has made it difficult for them to monetise their assets. This has further contributed to their issues. The presence of more sophisticated funds which have the ability to take on distressed debts would make the market more efficient, according to him.

The funds have all applied for a category II alternative investment fund license. The category applies to funds which don’t use leverage and include those investing in distressed assets, according to the Sebi website.

Emails seeking comment were sent to the funds with pending applications at Sebi. Baring Private Equity Asia declined to comment. The remainder of the queries did not receive a response.