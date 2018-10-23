Airline consolidation may not ease pricing pressures; Jet stock falls

A possible consolidation triggered by weak operating metrics of leading airlines is expected to benefit strong players such as market leader InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo).

The Street is looking at a potential acquisition of Jet Airways, which could bring down competitive intensity and therefore lead to lowering of passenger fares. Garima Mishra of Kotak Institutional Equities said a consolidation, such as the one involving Vistara and Jet Airways, would be a positive development for the industry as it should result in network consolidation in key metro routes, and drive an ...