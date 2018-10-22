Jet Airways falls 6% after clarification on Tata investment

Shares of Jet Airways (India) slipped 6.5% to Rs 219 per share on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company said that the news report of Tata Group being in talks to buy a majority stake in the airline is speculative in nature.

“The news is speculative in nature and that there is no discussion or decision in the Board which would require the disclosure,” Jet Airways said in a regulatory. The airline made the clarification on news report that Tata Group is in talks to buy a majority stake in debt-laden Jet Airways.

It is, however, unable to comment on the reasons for the increase in its share price on the stock exchanges, the company added.

The stock Jet Airways closed at Rs 229 on Friday, had appreciated by 30% in past seven trading days from Rs 176 on October 9, 2018. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 163 on October 1, on the BSE in intra-day trade.