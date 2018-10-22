Jet Airways falls 6% after clarification on Tata investment

-
ALSO READ
Airline stocks fall on weak InterGlobe Aviation results; IndiGo tanks 18%
Airlines stocks trade weak; InterGlobe Aviation down 4%
Interglobe Aviation: Buy on a dip for the long haul, say analysts
Airline shares extend fall as oil prices rise; IndiGo dips 10% in two days
Airline stocks hit multiple air pockets in March quarter; IndiGo, Jet fall
-
“The news is speculative in nature and that there is no discussion or decision in the Board which would require the disclosure,” Jet Airways said in a regulatory. The airline made the clarification on news report that Tata Group is in talks to buy a majority stake in debt-laden Jet Airways.
It is, however, unable to comment on the reasons for the increase in its share price on the stock exchanges, the company added.
The stock Jet Airways closed at Rs 229 on Friday, had appreciated by 30% in past seven trading days from Rs 176 on October 9, 2018. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 163 on October 1, on the BSE in intra-day trade.
Meanwhile, shares of other airline company InterGlobe Aviation, was down 4% to Rs 799, extending its past two days 4% decline after the rating agency ICRA downgraded the long-term rating on the company’s loan facilities. InterGlobe Aviation operates India's biggest airline, IndiGo.
“ICRA has revised the Company's long term rating to [ICRA] A+ (negative) from [ICRA] AA (stable),” InterGlobe Aviation said in a statement.
ICRA has stated that this rating action taken into -consideration the significant depreciation of the Indian Rupee coupled with a sharp rise in global crude oil prices. However, ICRA has also noted that the Company's competitive cost-structure coupled with its liquidity position places it in better position to overcome this phase as compared to other domestic airlines, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU