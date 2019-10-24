Airtel, Voda-Idea tumble up to 20% as SC rejects telcos' definition of AGR

Shares ot telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea came under heavy pressure in the afternoon trade on Thursday after the Supreme Court (SC) rejected telcos' definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The apex court, on the other hand, upheld the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)'s view that other than termination fee and roaming charges, all revenue accruing to telcos are to be included in AGR, CNBC TV-18 reported.

The apex court in its verdict, has prescribed new definition of adjusted gross revenue and held that all revenue accruing from telcos constitute to AGR.

Reacting to the verdict, the stocks tumbled like a pack of cards. Shares of Bharti Airtel slipped as much as 10.19 per cent to Rs 327 apiece on the NSE while those of plunged over 20 per cent to Rs 4.50 apiece.

The fourteen year old case had the mobile operators locked in a legal battle with the government over the definition of AGR. It is the basis on which the Department of Telecom calculates levies payable by operators. Telecom companies pay around 3-5% and 8% of the AGR as spectrum usage charges and licence fees, respectively, to DoT.

The Cellular Operators Association of India had in 2005 filed the first case, challenging the government's definition on calculation of AGR. It had contended that the components of AGR that the government was trying to include was contrary to the Telegraph Act and the recommendations made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).