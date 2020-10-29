Ajanta Pharma trades firm in a subdued market as board mulls share buyback

-
ALSO READ
Eclerx surges 11% as board to consider share buyback proposal today
Sun Pharma closes share buyback offer period; stock jumps 5%
Weekly stock recommendations by Religare Broking: Buy Sun Pharma, TVS Motor
Balrampur Chini gains 5% post Q4 results, share buyback announcement
Pharma shares trade firm in the weak market; Cipla, Lupin gain over 2%
-
Earlier, on October 23, 2020, Ajanta Pharma had informed that the board meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on November 03, 2020 to consider, the unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020 and interim dividend.
“The company has now informed BSE that at the aforesaid board meeting, the board of directors will also consider a proposal for buy-back of the equity shares of the company,” Ajanta Pharma said in regulatory filing on Wednesday after market hours.
As on September 2020, the promoters held 70.51 per cent stake in Ajanta Pharma. Institutional investors led by mutual funds (9.93 per cent) and foreign portfolio investors (7.71 per cent) have collectively held 19.15 per cent, while individual shareholders have 8.57 per cent holding in the company, the shareholding pattern data shows.
In the past six months, the stock has underperformed the market by gaining 8.9 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Healthcare index rallied 26 per cent, while the benchmark the S&P BSE Sensex gained 21.7 per cent during the same period.
Earlier, in March 2019, Ajanta Pharma had bought back 769,230 equity shares of the company at Rs 1,300 per share via tender offer.
In the July-September quarter (Q2FY21), Edelweiss Securities expect Ajanta Pharma’s revenue to grow 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by the US. India will likely remain subdued at 5 per cent decline. The brokerage firm expect EBITDA margin to increase 190bps YoY to 29.5 per cent with some cost savings continuing in Q2.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU