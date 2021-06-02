Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking likes Muthoot Fin, IGL. Time to buy & hold

-
-
Indraprastha Gas Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 524.75
Initiation range: 520-525
Target: 550
Stop loss: 510
IGL has been consolidating in a range for the last three months while holding firmly above the support zone of the long-term moving averages. The chart pattern, combined with the recent surge in volumes, indicates the possibility of a steady rise from hereon. We thus advise creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 367.50
Initiation range: 360-365
Target: 390
Stop loss: 350
It has witnessed a breakout from a triangle pattern (usually act as continuous) with exceptional rise in the volumes of late. The chart formation combined with overall buoyancy in the market is pointing towards a steady rise from hereon. We advise initiating long trades in the given range.
Muthoot Finance Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 1308.90
Initiation range: 1300-1310
Target: 1390
Stop loss: 1250
Muthoot Finance has been trading in a broader trading range for the last ten months and currently is trading closer to the upper band of the same. Indications are in the favor of a breakout this time. Traders shouldn't miss this opportunity and create fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Note: All prices are in Rs
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.
