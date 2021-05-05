Alembic Pharma falls 6% post March quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
Alembic Pharma extends decline on mixed December quarter results
Gold price today at Rs 52,420 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,000 a kg
-
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals dipped 6 per cent to Rs 948 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday following a weaker-than-estimated operational performance in the March quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (Q4FY21).
The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins declined 45 basis points (bps) to 26.7 per cent in the March quarter (Q4FY21).
The consolidated adjusted profit after tax (PAT) grew 6.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 251 crore. The company’s Q4 revenues grew 6.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,280 crore with strong growth in RoW formulations and API segment being partly offset by a 17.7 per cent YoY decline in US sales to Rs 475 crore.
Alembic Pharma's Q4FY21 operational performance was marginally below estimates, largely due to lower traction in US and Domestic Formulation (DF) sales. The company awaits feedback from the USFDA on the resolution of observations at the recently inspected injectables Unit (F3).
"We tweak our estimates for FY22/FY23, factoring in a slowdown in US sales and lower expensing of the operational cost related to newer facilities," analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update.
Alembic Pharma’s Q4 topline performance was in line with expectation (albeit skewed), impacted by the decline in US sales. Profitability was better-than-expected due to lower-than-expected staff costs, other expenditure (ex-R&D) and a lower tax rate, ICICI Securities said in a note.
Owing to pricing pressure across the Sartan portfolio, the management expects US quarterly sales to remain subdued in the near term. In the API segment with Chinese players returning to the market, the management expects some sales moderation but expects steady growth. Apart from this, the management is aggressively spending on R&D and manufacturing for US oncology, injectables, derma segments which provides growth optimism for the medium to long-term but may impact near term margins, the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU