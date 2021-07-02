Alicon Castalloy zooms 30% in 2 days as MFs pick stake via QIP issue

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Stocks to watch: Ircon Int'l, Ion Exchange, YES Bank, Ruchi Soya, BoB, RIL
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
-
Shares of Alicon Castalloy were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit band, at Rs 761.75, on the BSE on Friday, having zoomed 30 per cent in two trading days, after the company said mutual funds bought nearly 10 per cent stake in the auto parts & equipment firm in qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.
Alicon Castalloy raised Rs 80 crore by allotment of 1.48 million equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at the issue price of Rs 540 per share, pursuant to the QIP. The QIP opened on June 25, 2021 and closed on June 30, 2021.
As per the shareholding pattern for the period ended June 30, 2021, filed by the company, mutual funds acquired 1.48 million shares, or 9.51 per cent stake, in Alicon Castalloy. The mutual funds held 0.17 per cent holding at the end of March 31, 2021 quarter, data shows.
Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. A/c Axis Mutual Fund A/c Axis Small Cap Fund (4.75 per cent), Aditya Birla Sunlife Trustee Private Limited A/c Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Cap Fund (2.62 per cent) and IDFC Emerging Business Fund (2.14 per cent) have bought more than 2 per cent stake each in the firm.
The company proposed to use net proceeds for repayment of debt of the company, and general corporate purposes, or any other purposes.
As Alicon Castalloy's portfolio mainly cater to three business segments (automotive segments; non-automotive segment; and e-mobility), the company is expected to benefit from sustained domestic auto demand driven by new launches, pent up demand and a preference for personal mobility.
Even globally, most of Alicon’s customers have also indicated recovery in demand with the International Operations, through subsidiary Illichman Castalloy, witnessing a strong pick up despite concerns around the second wave in Europe.
According to the company, launches and announcements of electric vehicles (EVs) have increased, leading to an expanding opportunity funnel combined with progress on development programs for OEMs focused on light-weighting. Further, the company is witnessing an intensifying demand pipeline supported by new business wins across auto, EV and non-auto segments, providing healthy growth visibility.
"That said, key risks in the short-term are the price hikes undertaken by OEMs due to rising raw material pressures. Further, the intensity of second wave and consequent local lockdowns around India has impacted footfalls at vehicle showrooms," the company said in an investor presentation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU