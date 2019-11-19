Alkem Lab, Navin Fluorine: Five mid-cap stocks that are likely to gain 10%

The S&P BSE Midcap index has continued to underperform frontline indices so far in the financial year 2019-20 (FY20); however, it has fared better than the S&P BSE SmallCap index. Here's a look at five midcap stocks that are set to rise 10 per cent from the current levels - Alkem Laboratories (ALKEM): The breakout of "Triple Bottom" pattern on the weekly chart has reversed the downward trend for the medium term.

The daily chart also shows an upside towards Rs 2,300. However, it also indicates selling pressure which seems to arise in the range of Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,400. As ...