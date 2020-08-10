JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Equity mutual funds see outflow of Rs 2,480 cr in July on profit-booking
Business Standard

All but two PMS schemes post gains in July, but most underperform Nifty

Only 25 per cent of the 180 schemes under consideration managed to beat the 7.5 per cent gains posted by Nifty 50

Topics
PMS schemes | Nifty 50 | Markets

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

How Sebi's tighter new rules protect PMS investors from mis-selling
The large-cap PMS category gained 5.5 per cent in July, underperforming Nifty 50, while the mid-cap category returned 6.3 per cent

All except two PMS schemes ended with gains in July. However, only 25 per cent of the 180 schemes under consideration managed to beat the 7.5 per cent gains posted by Nifty 50.

The large-cap PMS category gained 5.5 per cent in July, underperforming Nifty 50, while the mid-cap category returned 6.3 per cent, higher than Nifty Midcap 100's 5.2 per cent.

The small-cap and multi-cap PMS categories surged 7.2 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, underperforming Nifty Smallcap 100 (8.5 per cent) and Nifty 500 (6.6 per cent).

For a one-year period, 115 out of 164 schemes outperformed the Nifty 50. Wize Market Analytics Capital Mind-Momentum Portfolio is the top performer with returns of 63.5 per cent, followed by Kotaks Pharma strategy (52.4 per cent) and Valcreate Investment Managers Life Sciences & Specialty Opportunities (43.3 per cent).
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU