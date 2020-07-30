All you wanted to know about a 'pullback' in trading

A pullback is a healthy correction in the long-term upward trend for a stock or the market / index. This is looked upon as an opportunity to enter a trade that provides a window for bigger return over the long term.

When a chart portrays a rally on breakout, it does provide intermittent corrections that traders use to buy. Such rallies give intraday moves wherein one can make quick bucks with a well-versed strategy. Although, while trading on a pullback strategy, one's risk appetite must be acknowledged, or else, the risk may be severe and can damage the overall performance. ...