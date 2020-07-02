JUST IN
Top trading ideas by CapitalVia Global Research: Buy SBI, Varun Beverages
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

All you wanted to know about the ADX indicator

ADX has a strong significance from a long-term perspective. However, recent years have seen traders using it for a short-to-medium term perspective.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The Average Direction Index (ADX) is a widely used technical analysis indicator that helps one gauge the strength of a trend, be it upward or downward. It determines the core strength of a trend.

The ADX is derived from two accompanying indicators, known as the Positive Directional Indicator (+D) and the negative Directional Indicator (-D). Therefore an ADX indicator has three lines on the chart: +D,-D, and the ADX line. The indicator was developed by Welles Wilder for the commodity chart, but due to its high relevance and competence, it is now used in other markets as well. ...

First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 08:51 IST

