All you wanted to know about the ADX indicator

The Average Direction Index (ADX) is a widely used technical analysis indicator that helps one gauge the strength of a trend, be it upward or downward. It determines the core strength of a trend.

The ADX is derived from two accompanying indicators, known as the Positive Directional Indicator (+D) and the negative Directional Indicator (-D). Therefore an ADX indicator has three lines on the chart: +D,-D, and the ADX line. The indicator was developed by Welles Wilder for the commodity chart, but due to its high relevance and competence, it is now used in other markets as well. ...