Ambuja Cements hits over 3-month high; rallies 29% thus far in April

Shares of Ambuja Cements continued their upward march, hitting an over three-month high of Rs 387.45, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock traded at its highest level since January 14, 2022. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.92 per cent at 56,669 at 10:34 am.

Thus far in the month of April, the stock of cement company has rallied 29 per cent on reports that the company’s foreign promoter, Holcim Ltd., the world’s biggest cement maker, is considering a potential sale of businesses in India including Ambuja Cements. The stock of Ambuja Cements had hit a 52-week high of Rs 442.95 on September 8, 2021. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3 per cent, while ACC was up 7 per cent during the same period.

The Swiss giant is gauging interest in its controlling stake in Ambuja Cements. Deliberations are in the early stages and may not lead to a transaction, the Bloomberg reported on April 14, quoting people familiar with the matter. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT



Neither Holcim nor its Indian subsidiaries Ambuja and ACC have offered any comments on the same.

Holcim entered India in 2005 through acquisitions of Ambuja and ACC. Currently, it owns 63.19 per cent in Ambuja and 5 per cent directly in ACC. Ambuja owns 50 per cent in its subsidiary ACC. On a consolidated basis, these two entities have 66mn MT cement capacity, accounting for around 12/15 per cent of capacity and sales market share. This makes Holcim the second-largest cement group in India.

Holcim recently accelerated focus to expand the revenue share of green and sustainable solutions & products (S&P), at the expense of its cement business. Thus, it has been selling off cement assets in various geographies and acquiring assets in the US and Europe to augment its S&P revenue. This adds credence to the market chatter of its India exit, as that can fast-track Holcim’s 2025 goals, analysts HDFC Securities said in its cement sector update.