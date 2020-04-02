Amid coronavirus lockdown, gold finance companies may be less impacted

At a time when the country is reeling under outbreak, non-banking financial company (NBFC) stocks were amongst the worst-impacted. Their performance is expected to be hit due to stress across sectors. While these concerns are justified, gold finance companies – Manappuram Finance and Muthoot Finance, may be less impacted.

There is no doubt that both the financiers have also faced operational disruption due to the lockdown as they have shut their branches and there could be some asset quality pressure too. However, the highly-liquid collateral (gold) backed loans with typical asset tenure of less than 12 months and pricing power (to pass on higher costs) should augur well.

“Safety of money is most important in the current situation, when degree of impact of is very difficult to ascertain and nobody is able to estimate how long will it last. I think, gold finance companies are better and safe choice amongst NBFCs at the current juncture,” opines Deepak Jasani, head of research-retail at HDFC Securities.

While gold loans account for 67 per cent of Manappuram’s consolidated loan book as of December 2019, it is 87 per cent in case of Muthoot. This along with 60-68 per cent loan-to-value (LTV; loan as a percentage of collateral value) ratio, the recovery rate, even in case of default and some correction in gold prices, should be good. With high LTV ratio, Jasani believes that chances of gold loans going bad is very less. A downside risk to this would be a delay in gold auctions if the lockdown prolongs.

Other business segments such as microfinance would see some delinquencies and there could also be some write-offs if the situation prolongs, as per Bunty Chawla, analyst at IDBI Capital. But, he too believes that gold finance companies are relatively a better option. Concerns over Manappuram’s non-gold loan book (33 per cent of loans), though has led to the stock underperforming (42 per cent fall in one month versus 30 per cent for Muthoot).

Further, short-tenure of assets and reasonable liquidity position, as stated by both companies, and the Reserve Bank of India’s recent announcement on liquidity push are also comforting and should help address any asset-liability mis-match.

Notably, there could be a spurt in loan demand post lockdown period. According to Manappuram’s management, “Our past experience is that in periods of economic crisis, the wider financial services sector is put to stress and lending activity slows down. Gold loans had then become the fall-back option for borrowers denied access to their regular channels.”

Will it be different this time? The jury is out.