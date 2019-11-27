Amid strong investor support, outlook bright for pricey paint stocks

Like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, paint companies have also seen a strong investor support. While part of the investor demand can be attributed to a stress in other key sectors like automobile and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), paint companies’ performance has also been consistently strong.

Besides, amid a growth slowdown faced by FMCG companies, paint stocks have outperformed FMCG ones. While the stocks of three paint majors — Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac — gained 20-59 per cent in the past six months, the Nifty FMCG index ...