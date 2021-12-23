Analysts bet on IndiGo, SpiceJet despite travel curbs amid Omicron spread

Shares of aviation companies – InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and have plunged sharply on the bourses over the past one month as a fresh spurt in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant prompted travel restrictions worldwide.

Back home, India decided to defer the resumption of international passenger flights, at least, till January 31, 2022.

Given this, the shares of and tanked 12 per cent and 20 per cent during the period as against the BSE Sensex’s 3 per cent fall.

However, Gagan Dixit and Reena Narang, research analysts at Elara Capital, recently upgraded ratings on both these stocks and upwardly revised their 1-year target prices on the back of "managed turbulence".



"The aviation sector seems set for a strong revival in Q3FY22, fueled by demand revival to 85 per cent of pre-Covid levels in December 2021 and airfare near two-year highs. We believe strong FY23/24 GDP growth would continue to prop domestic passenger demand," they said in a report dated December 22.

The number of weekly average daily fliers stood at 360,000 in the week ended December 18, 2021 relative to 358,000 at the end of the previous week, data provided by ICICI Securities shows.

On a monthly basis, nearly 10.5 million domestic passengers traveled by air in November, up 17.03 per cent from 8.98 million who traveled in October, data by aviation regulator Directorate General of (DGCA) showed.

While carried approximately 5.71 million passengers, a 54.3 per cent share of the domestic market, flew 1.07 million passengers, accounting for a 10.3 per cent share of the market.

Against this background, Dixit and Narang have upgraded to 'Buy' from 'Reduce' and SpiceJet to 'Accumulate' from 'Reduce'. The target prices have been revised to Rs 2,252 and Rs 70 from Rs 1,728 and Rs 67, respectively.

Secondly, the correlation between the sector’s growth and the country’s GDP further comforts analysts.

As per Elara Capital, pre-Covid data through Q1FY17-Q3FY20 shows that real aviation demand grows 2.3-2.9x that of GDP.

"Thus, if Covid is fully contained by FY23, then FY23 and 24 real demand may grow 19 per cent and 17 per cent, on Elara’s FY23E and FY24 GDP growth estimates of 8.1 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively," they pointed out.

The third comforting factor, Harsh Patidar, research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, points out is the valuation comfort in the space.

IndiGo remains his preferred bet as the stock has corrected 25 per cent from its all-time high of Rs 2,380, and he expects the stock to retain these levels in next few months.

"IndiGo is trading at a 30 per cent discount over FY24E EV/EBITDA. This implies that the stock may be re-rated when Covid-hit demand would see sustained recovery in FY23," added Elara Capital's report.

For SpiceJet, though, steep discounts indicate additional survival concerns, the brokerage cautioned. It is trading at a 62 per cent discount over the historical mean of 9.2x two-year forward EV/EBIDTA and at a 47 per cent discount over the historical mean of 7.2x one-year forward EV/EBITDA.

That said, near-term concerns will continue to weigh on the stocks as Omicron spread puts a spanner on the growth trajectory, say analysts.

"The current price bakes in most positives and, with near term uncertainty due to possible spread of Omicron variant, we recommend awaiting better entry points," says Paarth Gala, analyst tracking the sector at Prabhudas Lilladher. He maintains a 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,950.

Those at Edelweiss, too, have 'Hold' ratings on both the stocks with target prices of Rs 70 and Rs 1,986 at 8x FY23E EV/EBITDAR.

According to industry body CAPA, domestic air traffic is estimated to recover by 70 per cent YoY in FY22, but still remain 30 per cent lower than FY20. It would recover to pre-Covid level not before H2CY22 due to Omicron’s impact.

"International travel plunged due to the travel ban and shall remain 70 per cent lower (versus FY20) even in FY22, with likely normalcy by FY24," the body said.

On the cost front, CAPA India believes cost optimisation might not be possible hereon as have already taken measures to cut down both fixed and variable costs.

"Fare cap regulation is expected to be removed from Q4FY22, but removing caps/ floor may be more challenging for than it was to introduce them as it would decrease yields," it added.

Competitive pressure Air India, Jet Airways, and Akasa Air may also be sentimentally negative for listed players.