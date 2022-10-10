JUST IN
Analysts bet on TaMo's India biz as JLR Q2 sales disappoint; stock dips 5%
Tata Motors dips 4% on lower-than-expected JLR wholesale volumes in Q2
Vedanta, JSW can soar up to 18% as Nifty Metal eyes 'Golden Cross' breakout
What should you expect from IT majors' Q2-FY23 earnings?
Large Indian lenders shun direct rupee transactions in Russia trade: Report
Shipbuilding stocks rally up to 11%; Mazagon, Garden Reach hit new highs
HBL Power extends rally on healthy outlook; stock zooms 31% in 4 days
Atul Auto soars 14%; board issues 5 mn warrants to ace investor Vijay Kedia
With norms under review, Adani group's Sensex dream may have to wait
IDBI Bank surges 11% as govt invites bids for strategic divestment
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Tata Motors dips 5% on lower-than-expected JLR wholesale volumes in Q2
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Analysts bet on TaMo's India biz as JLR Q2 sales disappoint; stock dips 5%

Following the development, global brokerage JP Morgan downgraded the stock from 'overweight' to 'neutral' with a September 2023 price target of Rs 455.

Topics
Tata Motors | Market trends | Buzzing stocks

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

JLR, Tata Motors
JLR, Tata Motors

Shares of Tata Motors (TaMo) dipped nearly 5 per cent at the bourses on Monday in intraday trade to hit a low of Rs 393.70 on the BSE, after the company's subsidiary – Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) – reported lower-than-expected wholesale numbers for the second quarter of the current fiscal (FY23) at 75,307 units.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Motors

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 13:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.