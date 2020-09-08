JUST IN
New launches in key categories to trigger AstraZeneca Pharma's growth
Business Standard

Investors should go beyond banks' headline numbers, dig deeper after recast

While corporate loans will be restructured with some degree of uniformity, retail and SME loans will at the discretion of banks

Topics
Banks | retail loans | SME lending

Hamsini Karthik 

For the first time in over a decade, analysts brushed aside the headline numbers posted by banks in the June quarter. Instead, they prompted investors to look for finer details such as cheque bounce rates, loan book covered by moratorium and the cross-section of customers opting for the benefit.

As regulations for restructuring come out and banks having limited time till December 31,2020 to implement the same, the growing consensus is that September quarter results too, may not hold much relevance. Suresh Ganapthy of Macquarie Capital strongly feels loan restructuring will only ...

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 17:34 IST

