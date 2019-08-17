Analysts fear massive pull back in gold after sharp rally past five months

The price of gold price in Mumbai’s physical market at Zaveri Bazar has increased by 18.5 per cent in the current financial year and 14.5 per cent in just the past two months, in one of the sharpest rises in the yellow metal in many years. While the international market turned bouyant after gold crossed $1,500 an ounce (31.1 gram), many analysts across the globe now are worried about the speed at which prices have risen in under five months.



The current rally has sustained without real demand from Indians, who make up about 15 per cent of the global gold offtake. It is this that has been bothering analysts, as the follow up demand support was found missing. As a result, Indian prices are quoting at $24 per ounce (Rs 550 per ten grams) discount. Smuggled gold is selling around $50-55 per ounce discount in Indian market.



At a time when largely institutional or financial investors are buying gold even as consumer demand is low, leading analysts fear a pullback in prices, which could be equally sharp.



Nigam Arora, US-based algorithm expert and author of the popular Arora Report, said in an email response, “At this time it is very important for investors to think in terms of time frame. In the very short, gold is technically very much overbought, due to which it is vulnerable to a pullback. The pullback can be severe especially if there is progress in trade talks between China and the US, or if interest rates move up in the United States.”



Even Indian analysts see a pullback and cite technical chart patterns to support their views. Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodities said, “In the weekly MCX gold price chart, bearish Harmonic pattern is seen which indicates that in the short term, MCX gold price could fall from the current level of around Rs 38,000 per 10 gram to Rs 33,500-34,000.” He sees the first support to international gold at around $1,470 an ounce, and if that is broken, then at $1,422 per ounce.



However, if and when that level is seen, huge gold buying can be expected. In the past two months, gold demand has been lacklustre. Currently top 10 short positions on MCX are around 14,000 lots, which could include hedging. Top 10 long positions are around 12,000 lots (one lot of 1 kg). These cover most of the trading interest on MCX.



Globally, however, a very high level of long positions is cause for worry. Christopher Wood of Jefferies, in his latest Greed & Fear report, indicated that speculative long positions are at very high levels, from which there have been sharp pullbacks in the past. However, instead of projecting sharp fall, he says, “We would not be surprised to see gold take a bit of a breather here, with speculative long positions back again around the highs of the last two occasions.”



The US-based Comex platform is the benchmark for gold trading, on which the combined futures and options positions as per data provided by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), a derivatives market regulator, show that gold price peaked in July 2016 at $1,375/oz and in September 2011 at $1,921/oz. In the current scenario, gold net speculative long positions (futures and options combined) surged from 36,022 contracts in April to 346,623 contracts in the week ended August 6. This compares with the July 2016 peak of 347,745 contracts and the high of 289,250 contracts in August 2011.



In the long run, however, Wood said, “Greed & fear remains as bullish as ever on the long-term prospects for gold. But the catalyst for a really explosive move will be when the Fed next moves into unorthodox territory in terms of monetary policy.”



Nigam Arora is also very bullish on gold in the long run. He says, “In the very long term, if the central banks keep on the present course, gold is heading towards $2,000.”