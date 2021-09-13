Analysts see 19% upside in this FMCG stock on strong outlook, product mix

After clocking a dizzying rally, shares may take a breather before hitting fresh record highs, believe analysts. They are penciling in up to 19 per cent upside from current market levels, deriving comfort from the company’s long-term growth strategies, along with increase in prices to protect margins.



That said, some scale-back of 180-230bps in the medium-term margin-synergies target for the Nutrition business could be an overhang, they say.



"The management, during its Annual Investor Meet, appeared upbeat on the medium-term growth outlook and maintained double-digit EPS growth. The commentary emphasized significant leverage on data analytics and technology across functions, which will be a competitive advantage, going ahead," said a report by Emkay Global Financial Services dated September 12.

It, however, added that post the recent run-up (61x/54x FY23/24E EPS), there is limited upside potential in the stock.



The stock of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company has soared 14.6 per cent over the past two months as against a 11 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The S&P BSE FMCG index, meanwhile, gained 10 per cent during the period, ACE Equity data show.



Here’s what brokerages like in HUL vis-à-vis long-term outlook:

Emkay Global

HUL’s management is optimistic on medium-term growth outlook and targets double-digit earnings per share (EPS) growth. HUL continues to drive strong cost savings and expects another 300-400bps margin gain to come from GSK distribution and supply-chain synergies.

Kotak Securities

HUL continues to focus on superior products, market development, premiumisation, leading in channels of the future with digitization of General Trade (GT), e-commerce and modern trade, granular market specific products and communication leveraging the Winning in Many Indias (WiMi) strategy and CCBTs, and reimagining the company’s journey to a tech-enabled intelligent enterprise.

Prabhudas Lilladher

We believe HUVR’s strategy to introduce consumers to bottom of pyramid products and then moving them up to premium products will continue to provide competitive growth to the company. Increased adoption of technology across the supply chain will further strengthen business model by reducing time to innovation, higher success and market development.

JM Financial

Commitment to double-digit growth was re-iterated with a clear strategy of doubling the distribution of the category – helped in part by launch of access packs. The brand has also been re-staged to more effectively deal with nutritional deficiencies at the massend and high-science innovations at the premium-end. On margin synergies, though, our calculations suggest that there has been some bit of a scale-back in medium-term nutrition margin-synergies target to the extent of 180-230bps.

Motilal Oswal

In the past decade, the company has seen a 9 per cent sales CAGR and EBITDA margins have expanded ~1,000bp. This was in spite of significant disruptions in the form of weak rural growth in the second half of the decade, demonetization, GST, and Covid-19.



With the long runway for growth in FMCG in India, increasing premiumization, and synergies from GSKCH, we believe earnings could continue to compound at 14–15 per cent over the next 10 years, similar to growth in the preceding 10 years.

Antique Broking

HUL has successfully integrated the backend system of GSK portfolio (HFD) and is on track to integrate the distribution chain by the end of CY2021. The successful integration of the distribution chain would expand HFDs direct distribution reach by 2x and village coverage by 10x. Notably, the synergy benefits from integration of distribution and supply chain would drive 300-400bps of margin expansion.



Further, HUL has taken price hikes in skin cleansing, fabric care and tea to mitigate input cost inflation. Also, pick up in discretionary categories (high margin products) with onset of festive season would help in maintenance of margin of 24-25 per cent in the near -term. Over the long term, HUL's focus on cost saving along with synergy benefits from the nutrition segment would lead to moderate margin expansion.



Source: Brokerage Reports